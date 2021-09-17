State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $21,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

