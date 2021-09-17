State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.76 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $62.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

