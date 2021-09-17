Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 327.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,580 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.12% of Quidel worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Quidel by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Quidel stock opened at $144.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.89. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $288.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.