Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.32. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

