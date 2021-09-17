Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,700 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 381,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 307,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 186,441 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,271,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

