United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 72.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 54.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period.

Shares of USO opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

