Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZPN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $78,996.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

