World Asset Management Inc Sells 132 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL opened at $223.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

