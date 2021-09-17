Swipe (SXP) Market Capitalization Tops $495.84 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00005570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swipe has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $495.84 million and approximately $198.97 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00135103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.73 or 0.00765582 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

