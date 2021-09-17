Zacks: Analysts Expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.72). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($2.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.40. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 403,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 268,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $916,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

