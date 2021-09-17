Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,150 shares of company stock worth $2,620,125 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of -131.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

