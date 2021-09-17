SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.20 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $17.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

