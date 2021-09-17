Navigation Capital Partners Ii Sells 6,079 Shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Stock

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) major shareholder Navigation Capital Partners Ii sold 6,079 shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $24,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,799,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,196,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ AVCT opened at $3.42 on Friday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 54.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at $385,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.