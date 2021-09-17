Brokerages Set Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Price Target at $18.68

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Youdao stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. Youdao has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Youdao by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at $3,613,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Youdao by 53.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

