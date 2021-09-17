Analysts Set ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Target Price at $11.37

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IS shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,956,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,054,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49. ironSource has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

