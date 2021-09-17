Analysts Set Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ocular Therapeutix to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $262,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 159,195 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $1,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

OCUL stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $790.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.14. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.