Analysts Set ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) PT at $11.37

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.37.

IS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price for the company.

NYSE:IS opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. ironSource has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

