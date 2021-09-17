Analysts Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Target Price at $75.14

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -12.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 148,243 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

