Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives $83.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $1,214,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter worth about $1,300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter worth about $6,842,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter worth about $26,217,000. Institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.03. Xometry has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

