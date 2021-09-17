MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00006640 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $34.05 million and $129,994.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.74 or 0.00421789 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.22 or 0.00985896 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,774,991 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

