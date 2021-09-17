Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.54

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.54 ($8.87) and traded as low as €6.98 ($8.21). Schaeffler shares last traded at €6.98 ($8.21), with a volume of 875,957 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.05 ($9.48).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €7.32 and its 200 day moving average is €7.53.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

