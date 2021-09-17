Datamine (DAM) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $384,873.38 and $23,004.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $360.25 or 0.00756927 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001452 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.91 or 0.01207965 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,948,558 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

