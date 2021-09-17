ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

E has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 926,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 187,091.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 548,178 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

