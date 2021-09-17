Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $205,202,925.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $388,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.