Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

