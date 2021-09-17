Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $582,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

