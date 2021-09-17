Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,395 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in News were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. FMR LLC grew its stake in News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of News by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $4,156,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

