Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 78,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 261,251 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.