Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $54.87 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.