Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $54.87 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.