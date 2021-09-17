IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 246.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,765 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of IQVIA worth $26,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.11.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $257.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.57. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

