BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $25,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,567.06.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,607.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,595.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,478.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

