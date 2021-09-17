Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.18% of Balchem worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem stock opened at $138.45 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $92.60 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

