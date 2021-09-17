PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Position Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 582,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105,238 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $492.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

