Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD opened at $357.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.20 and its 200-day moving average is $318.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

