Dempze Nancy E Purchases 830 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.2% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.1% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 353,957 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

