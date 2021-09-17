Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Zevin Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Apple by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after buying an additional 5,037,609 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

AAPL stock opened at $148.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

