1,314 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,661,000 after purchasing an additional 95,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 893,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAH opened at $80.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.