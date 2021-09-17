Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

AAPL opened at $148.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.32. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

