1,630 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,002,000 after purchasing an additional 419,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 18.6% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after buying an additional 231,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after buying an additional 50,932 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $347,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,222.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,200 shares of company stock worth $22,617,057. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Truist raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

