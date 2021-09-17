Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CBKM opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. Consumers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.