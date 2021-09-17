Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the August 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of CHGCY stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50.
