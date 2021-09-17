Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the August 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CHGCY stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.