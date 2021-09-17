Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $82,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 207,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,647,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $173.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

