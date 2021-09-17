Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.45. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paramount Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13,044.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

