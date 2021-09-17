Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.900-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.100 EPS.

Big Lots stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.