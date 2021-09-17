Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Kelly Partners Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.0036.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In other Kelly Partners Group news, insider Ryan Macnamee acquired 14,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$50,507.00 ($36,076.43). Also, insider Ada Poon sold 9,549 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.53 ($2.52), for a total value of A$33,707.97 ($24,077.12).

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

