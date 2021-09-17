Central Asia Metals plc (CAML) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share by the mining company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 231.76 ($3.03) on Friday. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 148.20 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The company has a market capitalization of £407.96 million and a P/E ratio of 13.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 239.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 444.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAML. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

