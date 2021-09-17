Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.92

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PAF stock opened at GBX 16.33 ($0.21) on Friday. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 15.21 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 27.10 ($0.35). The firm has a market cap of £314.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other news, insider Deon Louw purchased 220,000 shares of Pan African Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

