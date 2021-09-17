Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Issue Dividend of $0.39

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Raymond James has raised its dividend by 68.2% over the last three years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $143.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.16.

Raymond James’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 20th.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

