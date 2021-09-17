Epwin Group PLC (EPWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EPWN stock opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.73. The firm has a market cap of £168.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89. Epwin Group has a 1 year low of GBX 63.60 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Wednesday.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

