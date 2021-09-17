Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,490 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,810,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,400,568. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

NYSE NOW opened at $656.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $604.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.00 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.38, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

